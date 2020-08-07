This guy walked around Shibuya like he's in a video game

August 7, 2020

shibuya-gta-real-life.jpg

This is a video of a Japanese YouTuber walking around Shibuya like he's in Grand Theft Auto. He absolutely nails the motion, and my favorite moment from the whole thing might be at 2:10 when he collides with the subway car. It's probably the least exciting thing that happens in the video but it looks and feels perfect. The whole video is like watching 11 minutes of somebody playing Grand Theft Auto in Japan, but without running anybody over or beating any hookers with bats. So really, it's nothing like Grand Theft Auto.

Keep going for the full video, though you can skip the intro and go to the actual "gameplay" at 1:30.

Read More: funny, gaming, grand theft auto, japan, video, video games
Previous Post
Next Post