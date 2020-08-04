This German guy made a piano out of sausages

August 4, 2020

sausage-piano.jpg

No, the title isn't a typo. This is a video of a sausage piano made by a German guy because of course a German would make a piano out of sausage. Actually, I'm not even sure they're speaking German. I just assumed they were because it's a damn sausage piano. According to the uploader:

This is just a quick test of my brand new Bockwurst piano.

Would I assume a sushi piano was made by a Japanese person and a taco piano made by a Mexican? Of course. I'm racist like that, and you should be too. If you see somebody making a piano out of maple syrup it's perfectly reasonable to assume they're Canadian.

Keep going for the video of the piano in action. I don't speak German, but I'm assuming it's using the conductivity of his fingers to activate each key.
Next Story

SpaceX successfully hops their Starship SN5

In another incredible achievement for Elon Musk, SpaceX successfully "hopped" their Starship SN5 150 m (490 ft) yesterday. This comes after the successful hop of their Starhopper...

Flamethrower + Trombone = Flamebone?

This is a video of some guy about to set his parents' living room ablaze with his homemade flamethrowing trombone (don't be jealous, Lady GaGa!). And yes,...
Read More: hack, instrument, invention, music, of course that's a thing, pointless, sausage, video, weird
Previous Post
Next Post