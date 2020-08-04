This German guy made a piano out of sausages

No, the title isn't a typo. This is a video of a sausage piano made by a German guy because of course a German would make a piano out of sausage. Actually, I'm not even sure they're speaking German. I just assumed they were because it's a damn sausage piano. According to the uploader:

This is just a quick test of my brand new Bockwurst piano.

Would I assume a sushi piano was made by a Japanese person and a taco piano made by a Mexican? Of course. I'm racist like that, and you should be too. If you see somebody making a piano out of maple syrup it's perfectly reasonable to assume they're Canadian.

Keep going for the video of the piano in action. I don't speak German, but I'm assuming it's using the conductivity of his fingers to activate each key.

