Surreal video of a Japanese man making a kitchen knife out of eggs

August 20, 2020

sharpest-egg-knife.jpg

This is a video of, well, I'm not sure. The title is "sharpest egg kitchen knife in the world" but that doesn't quite capture what the video is about. Nothing quite captures what the video is about. Yes, it's a Japanese man making a kitchen knife out of eggs, but it's somehow even weirder than that sounds. Everything the guy does makes sense, he just does it in the weirdest way possible. It's like if a scientist made an experimental art video for a tutorial site and was also maybe a serial killer.

Keep going for the video. It's twelve glorious minutes and I watched every insane second.

(via Waxy)

