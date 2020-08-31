Sandra the Orangutan washes her hands and enclosure after observing zookeepers do it

Sandra is a zoo-born, Borneo and Sumatra hybrid orangutan currently living in the Center for Great Apes in Florida and this is a video of her washing her hands and scrubbing her enclosure after seeing her caretakers doing the same thing. It's always eerie when primates act like humans. Like that one time I saw a chimpanzee throwing its poo at a passerby. It threw its poo in exactly the same way as I throw my poo! Uncanny!

Keep going for the full video of an orangutan that's more hygienic than most other primates I know.

