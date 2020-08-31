Sandra the Orangutan washes her hands and enclosure after observing zookeepers do it

Sandra is a zoo-born, Borneo and Sumatra hybrid orangutan currently living in the Center for Great Apes in Florida and this is a video of her washing her hands and scrubbing her enclosure after seeing her caretakers doing the same thing. It's always eerie when primates act like humans. Like that one time I saw a chimpanzee throwing its poo at a passerby. It threw its poo in exactly the same way as I throw my poo! Uncanny!

Keep going for the full video of an orangutan that's more hygienic than most other primates I know.

A 3-year-old girl lifted super high into the air by a kite This is an insane video of a 3-year-old girl being lifted into the air after getting tangled in some kite strings at a kite festival in Taiwan:...

What A Time To Be Alive: Robot Spy Gorilla Captures Video Of Wild Gorillas Singing, Farting This is a clip from John Downer Productions' 'Spy In The Wild 2' starring a group of wild mountain gorillas singing while they eat their fill of...

Mystery Solved: Man Watches Security Cam Footage To Figure Out What Dented His Car Roof This is some security cam footage from Mohali, Punjab, India that a car owner watched to determine just what the hell dented his car roof during a...

Smart: Monkeys Using Tools (Rocks) To Open Shellfish This is a video from the BBC Documentary Wild Thailand (let's go and never come back) detailing how some Macaque monkeys (nicknamed sea monkeys) there have learned...

Orangutan Wears Sack Like A Ghost Costume To Get Friend's Attention This is a two minute video of an orangutan trying to get its friend's attention by dressing up like a ghost and scaring it from behind (technically...