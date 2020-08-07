Removing the polarization filter from an iPhone so only you can see the screen

August 7, 2020

This is a video of somebody removing the second polarization filter from their iPhone and attaching it to a pair of glasses so that the screen can only be seen with the polarized glasses. The result is like something out of James Bond, though it wouldn't be practical in the wild because you'd lose the ability to look at your phone in landscape mode (not to mention if you lost your glasses). Privacy is cool and all, but so is the ability to watch Netflix.

(via Thund3rbolt)

