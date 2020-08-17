Man with missing fingers creates impact driver prosthetic device

August 17, 2020

impact-driver-prosthetic.jpg

Remember that guy who built his own mechanical prosthetic hand? Well apparently he wasn't satisfied with mechanical fingers, and now he's fashioning functional prosthetic hand tools like this 1/4" impact driver. At this rate, by the end of the pandemic he'll have a full Mega Man collection of swappable attachments. Who needs fingers when you've got hand that can shoot saw blades out of it?

Keep going for the video of the hand drill prosthetic in action.

