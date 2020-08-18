LEGO piece falls out of boy after being stuck up nose for two years

A 7-year-old from New Zealand stuffed a LEGO piece up his nose in 2018 and his doctor and parents assumed it either disappeared or would move through his digestive tract when they couldn't find it. Two years later, the boy went to sniff a cupcake and the missing LEGO piece fell out of his nose.

Seven-year-old Sameer Anwar of Dunedin, in the south of New Zealand, inserted a tiny piece of Lego up his nose in 2018. Sameer's father, Mudassir, and his wife became alarmed when their son told them he had lost a piece of Lego up his nose, and couldn't find it.

With Sameer showing no signs of pain or distress, his parents soon forgot about the ordeal. "Since then he's never complained or anything," Anwar said, telling the Guardian his son was "quite playful and a mischievous character".

Anwar believes the piece was part of a Lego character's arm.

Then last night, the "unbelievable" happened Anwar said. A plate of pink cupcakes prompted his son to lean down and take a great big sniff of them.

Immediately, his nose began to hurt. Thinking he'd sniffed up some cake crumbs, his mother helped him blow his nose, hoping to thoroughly clear his nostrils.

But instead of pink cake crumbs, out dropped a tiny piece of black Lego, covered in fungus.

It was not the first time Sameer has put something up his nose. When he was three he pushed an imitation pearl up his nostril, but in that instance, his father was able to retrieve it.