LEGO and IKEA team up to create BYGGLEK LEGO set

Last year LEGO announced a collaboration with IKEA to create a set that would appeal to both grown-ups and children in the hopes of getting parents to play more with their kids. This week they finally unveiled the result of that collaboration:

In tidying up and reorganizing children's creative space during playtime, we not only disrupt their play but also their creative expression and growth. Therefore, we wanted to create a storage solution that itself offers a fun playful experience. As the BYGGLEK boxes are equipped with LEGO studs on the top and the front, kids can integrate the storage boxes as part of their LEGO builds. They can store their stories inside them, and proudly display their creations on top of them.

So what all of that mumbo jumbo means in practical terms is they built a storage box with LEGO studs on the top and a few pieces inside. It's honestly a bit underwhelming for a product that came out of so many uppercase letters.

The prices of the sets are:

• Bygglek Box with lid (large): $14.99 / €14.99

• Bygglek Box with lid (smaller): $12.99 / €12.99

• Bygglek Boxes with lids (set of 3): $9.99 / €9.99

• Bygglek 201-piece Lego brick set: $14.99 / €14.99

Keep going for a few more pictures of the actual BYGGLEK set at an IKEA Germany.

(via Brickfinder)

