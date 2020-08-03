Luxury leather bag to carry around a single watermelon

Japanese luxury bag maker Tsuchiya Kaban has an initiative where they work with artisans and give them complete creative rein over their own side projects. Crafter Yusuke Kadoi took the initiative to make The Watermelon Bag, a leather luxury bag to hold a single watermelon. It's as beautiful and pointless as that sounds, and probably caused Tsuchiya Kaban to question what exactly it is they're doing at their company.

There's no price listed, but I'm assuming it's going to cost way more than it needs to, adding to the complete magic of it. What kind of person transports a watermelon and only a watermelon? And it's not like this thing can even transport any watermelon, only watermelons of a specific size. I'd love to meet the lunatic that buys this and shake their hand, which I'll be able to do even if they're transporting a watermelon because they have this handy watermelon bag.

Keep going for some more pictures and a video of the crafting process.

(via Spoon & Tomago)

Guy with one hand builds mechanical prosthetic hand for himself Mechanical engineer Ian Davis built this extraordinary mechanical prosthetic hand for himself after losing four fingers in a shop accident two years ago. He started working on...

Modified dollar coin that mechanically grips and ungrips sword Russian crafter Roman Booteen modified a United States dollar coin to mechanically grip and ungrip a sword with the press of a button. His pieces usually sell...

Blindfolded Rubik's Cube artist creates a portrait of Erno Rubik using Rubik's Cubes Rubik's Cube artist Big Wendy created a mosaic portrait of Rubik's Cube inventor Erno Rubik using 400 tactile cubes while blindfolded. She says: Erno Rubik, the creator...

1:60 scale model of a Boeing 777-300ER made entirely from manila folders Designer Luca Iaconi-Stewart has been working on this 1:60 scale model of a Boeing 777-300ER since 2008. He's only using manila folders and the results are absolutely...

Disorienting mashup of Olympic athletes moving their bodies Filmmaker Donato Sansone has put together an equally impressive followup to his original Concatenation short. Concatenation 2: Olympic Game is a mashup of Olympic athletes' doing the...