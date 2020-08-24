This is a video of YouTuber The Hacksmith learning to pilot a giant Furrion Exo-Bionic Prosthesis mech. If you're wondering what the purpose of this mech is, there is no purpose. The company literally built them with the idea of starting a mech racing league. From their Kickstarter:

Fourteen years ago our team had a grand vision for a global racing league that would pit multiple world-class athletes in head-to-head competitions, through complex, technical obstacle courses, wearing giant, powered mech suits. The technology did not exist. The sport did not exist. Many thought it was impossible. Our team, however, was determined to bring this dream to life! Prosthesis has no joysticks, no steering wheel, no foot pedals. Just 100% limb-for-limb pilot control. That's right. Prosthesis has no automation, no giros, no ability to walk or balance by itself. It relies solely on the pilot for all its movement. Your arm and leg movements are amplified to control the mech's four giant, steel legs, move for move. That's what makes it a sport.

The Prosthesis mech stands 15 feet tall, 18 feet wide, and weighs 8,000 lbs. Seeing it in motion is actually pretty impressive. It's just a shame the only thing they could think to do with the mechs was to race them. I have zero interest in watching people trying to walk giant lumbering machines across a finish line, but attach some chainsaws and blow torches and make them fight and I'll be the first person to sign up for whatever stupid network it'll be airing on.

Keep going for the full video, along with Furrion's promo video for their racing league.

And the promo for Furrion's mech racing league:

AI destroys top F-16 pilot In DARPA dogfight simulation An AI "pilot" developed by Heron Systems beat a graduate from the Air Force's highly selective USAF Weapons School 5 to 0 in DARPA's simulated aerial dogfight...

Incredibly realistic food embroidery with a mind boggling pizza "cheese pull" A 33-year-old artist from Kyoto, Japan known as Ipnot has been creating insanely realistic embroidery artwork for the past five years. Ipnot says some designs take just...

FamilyMart to start introducing robot shelf stockers Japan's FamilyMart chain is planning on introducing robots to its workforce this summer to stock store shelves. According to Time Out: Instead of being fully automated, FamilyMart's...

The SlothBot is a slow-moving energy-efficient observation robot Robotics engineers at Georgia Tech have built a SlothBot for use in the Atlanta Botanical Garden, which mimics the low-energy lifestyle of real sloths for extended continuous...

How Much Boston Dynamics' Technology Has Improved In Ten Years This is a short side-by-side comparison of Boston Dynamics' humanoid leg technology in 2009 and 2019. As you can see, it's improved *putting on cool guy shades*...

Visions Of The Future: Nine Of MIT's Mini Cheetah Quadruped Robots Playing Outside This is a video from MIT's Biomimetic Robotics Lab of nine of their mini cheetah quadruped robots romping around in the fall weather. They stretch, run in...