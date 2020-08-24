A 33-year-old artist from Kyoto, Japan known as Ipnot has been creating insanely realistic embroidery artwork for the past five years.

Ipnot says some designs take just sevens day to complete whereas others can take over one month.

All the pieces are amazing, but the "cheese pull" of the pizza at 0:35 is jaw dropping. It's hard to believe the entire thing is just embroidery. If I didn't see them actually sewing it, I would've assumed it was a trick or maybe they just glued an actual pizza to their embroidery backing.

Keep going for the video or check out their Instagram page here. Skip to 0:35 for the amazement or just watch the embedded Instagram post.

