IKEA recreates their 2021 catalog in Animal Crossing

August 25, 2020

ikea-animal-crossing-2.jpg

IKEA Taiwan recreated their 2021 catalog in Animal Crossing and the results are pretty good considering the game's limitations. The cleverest is probably this one, where they used a character to stand in for a hanging light and pillow:

ikea-animal-crossing-6.jpg

It sort of reminds me of when I tried to recreate an IKEA catalog in The Sims. And by recreate, I mean trap each of my Sims in an empty doorless room where they would end up just peeing themselves and crying. What's that? I should see a therapist? You sound just like my parents.

Keep going for more of the recreations.

ikea-animal-crossing-4.jpg

ikea-animal-crossing-7.jpg

ikea-animal-crossing-8.jpg

ikea-animal-crossing-9.jpg

ikea-animal-crossing-11.jpg

(via Kotaku)

