IKEA recreates their 2021 catalog in Animal Crossing

IKEA Taiwan recreated their 2021 catalog in Animal Crossing and the results are pretty good considering the game's limitations. The cleverest is probably this one, where they used a character to stand in for a hanging light and pillow:

It sort of reminds me of when I tried to recreate an IKEA catalog in The Sims. And by recreate, I mean trap each of my Sims in an empty doorless room where they would end up just peeing themselves and crying. What's that? I should see a therapist? You sound just like my parents.

Keep going for more of the recreations.

(via Kotaku)

Incredibly realistic food embroidery with a mind boggling pizza "cheese pull" A 33-year-old artist from Kyoto, Japan known as Ipnot has been creating insanely realistic embroidery artwork for the past five years. Ipnot says some designs take just...

Creating the optimal peanut butter and banana sandwich using computer vision and machine learning Quarantine does weird things to people, and in the case of engineer Ethan Rosenthal it made him develop a system for optimizing a peanut butter and banana...

Highly Questionable: This Modular Bed/Gaming Desk System This is the ~$1,050 modular Gaming Bed system available from Japanese retailer Bauhutte. It includes six different pieces of furniture that, when combined, form Voltron whatever the...

Giant X-Box One Controller Coffee Table This is the $1,200 X-Box One controller coffee table constructed by Etsy Shop HandCurve (previously: their $3,000 Playstation 3 controller coffee table that has sadly remained unsold...

This guy walked around Shibuya like he's in a video game This is a video of a Japanese YouTuber walking around Shibuya like he's in Grand Theft Auto. He absolutely nails the motion, and my favorite moment from...

Herman Miller and Logitech create a $1,500 gaming chair Herman Miller and Logitech have teamed up to create a line of gaming products, including a $1,500 gaming chair they're calling The Embody Gaming Chair. I guess...