Harrison deepfaked into 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' as Han Solo

August 17, 2020

harrison-ford-deepfake-solo.jpg

In arguably the best use of the technology yet, YouTuber Shamook deepfaked Harrison Ford into Solo: A Star Wars Story, replacing Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo. I don't think anybody would be upset if Disney/Lucasfilm released an official special edition of the entire movie like this. I mean, besides Alden. I guess he might be upset that audiences would want to completely replace his face with a face they actually want to see. But hey, that's his fault for not being born with Harrison Ford's face and voice and trying to play Han Solo.

Keep going for the full video.

