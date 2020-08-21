Glitches and weird buildings in Microsoft Flight Simulator

August 21, 2020

microsoft-flight-simulator-2020-obelisk.jpg

Because Microsoft Flight Simulator pulls data from Bing Maps and OpenStreetMap to create its usually photo-realistic landscapes, the occasional glitch occurs when the data is missing or incorrect. Apparently a typo in OpenStreetMap put a Melbourne building at 212 floors instead of 2 and the result is this beautiful monolith.

I learned my lesson about trusting user-editable data after I turned in my college essay on Thomas Edison and got an F-. Turns out he wasn't a "poo-poo pee-pee butt" as I was informed by Wikipedia.

Keep going for a few more of the oddities users have found in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

And this is how the Washington Monument appears:

washington_monument.jpg

And this is the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida:

TIAA-Bank-Field.jpg

(via Waxy and The Verge)

