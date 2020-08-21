Glitches and weird buildings in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Because Microsoft Flight Simulator pulls data from Bing Maps and OpenStreetMap to create its usually photo-realistic landscapes, the occasional glitch occurs when the data is missing or incorrect. Apparently a typo in OpenStreetMap put a Melbourne building at 212 floors instead of 2 and the result is this beautiful monolith.

The error was later corrected by another @openstreetmap user, BUT, in the interim, Microsoft took an export of the data and used it to build Flight Simulator 2020. The result... this incredible monolith (2/2) pic.twitter.com/wXKBK03Gcd — Liam O 🦆 (@liamosaur) August 20, 2020 In Microsoft Flight Simulator a bizarrely eldritch, impossibly narrow skyscraper pierces the skies of Melbourne's North like a suburban Australian version of Half-Life 2's Citadel, and I am -all for it- pic.twitter.com/6AH4xgIAWg — Alexander Muscat (@alexandermuscat) August 19, 2020

I learned my lesson about trusting user-editable data after I turned in my college essay on Thomas Edison and got an F-. Turns out he wasn't a "poo-poo pee-pee butt" as I was informed by Wikipedia.

Keep going for a few more of the oddities users have found in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

And this is how the Washington Monument appears:

Can't stop laughing at this flight simulator in DC. pic.twitter.com/VeabjsQCaH — Danielle Alberti (@DanielleAlberti) August 19, 2020

And this is the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida:

Flight simulator absolutely nailed TIAA bank field pic.twitter.com/YlLSzMOd7p — frank (@617via904) August 18, 2020

(via Waxy and The Verge)

Sushi resturant uses biometric data to create personalized 3D-printed sushi Sushi Singularity is a restaurant concept from Open Meals that sends diners a DNA kit prior to visiting to create hyper-personlized 3D-printed sushi to fit their nutritional...

Guy Uses Flight Simulator To Attempt Taking Off And Landing Different Planes On World's Shortest Runway This is a video of Youtuber and flight simulator fan Swiss001 trying to take off and land a variety of different planes (along with some dry/weird humor)...

XBox Releases Announcement Trailer For Its Next Generation Console, The Xbox Series X Because why not put another X in that X so you can X while you're X'ing, this is Microsoft's announcement trailer for the XBox Series X, its...

A Size Comparison Of Various Video Game Maps This is a video released by MetalBallStudios (previously) comparing the sizes of various video game maps. The video starts with the 9km² map of Grand Theft Auto...

A Labor Of Love: Guy Recreates The Island From LOST In Far Cry 5 Based on that disclaimer I'm guessing somebody has had to deal with some angry comments. This is a video tour and brief discussion of the island from...