Glitches and weird buildings in Microsoft Flight Simulator
Because Microsoft Flight Simulator pulls data from Bing Maps and OpenStreetMap to create its usually photo-realistic landscapes, the occasional glitch occurs when the data is missing or incorrect. Apparently a typo in OpenStreetMap put a Melbourne building at 212 floors instead of 2 and the result is this beautiful monolith.
The error was later corrected by another @openstreetmap user, BUT, in the interim, Microsoft took an export of the data and used it to build Flight Simulator 2020. The result... this incredible monolith (2/2) pic.twitter.com/wXKBK03Gcd— Liam O 🦆 (@liamosaur) August 20, 2020
In Microsoft Flight Simulator a bizarrely eldritch, impossibly narrow skyscraper pierces the skies of Melbourne's North like a suburban Australian version of Half-Life 2's Citadel, and I am -all for it- pic.twitter.com/6AH4xgIAWg— Alexander Muscat (@alexandermuscat) August 19, 2020
I learned my lesson about trusting user-editable data after I turned in my college essay on Thomas Edison and got an F-. Turns out he wasn't a "poo-poo pee-pee butt" as I was informed by Wikipedia.
Keep going for a few more of the oddities users have found in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
And this is how the Washington Monument appears:
Can't stop laughing at this flight simulator in DC. pic.twitter.com/VeabjsQCaH— Danielle Alberti (@DanielleAlberti) August 19, 2020
And this is the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida:
Flight simulator absolutely nailed TIAA bank field pic.twitter.com/YlLSzMOd7p— frank (@617via904) August 18, 2020