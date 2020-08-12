A gas station exploded in Volgograd, Russia

August 12, 2020

russia-gas-station-explosion.jpg

13 were injured Monday afternoon when a gas station in Volgograd, Russia exploded. Apparently a fire had broken out at the gas station and firefighters were unable to prevent it from getting out of control and turning into a scene from a Michael Bay movie. If you've ever wondered what it would look like if a gas station exploded, it is exactly what you expect. My favorite part is how everybody driving just casually makes a U-turn and nopes out of there. It's Russia, so I half expected them to continue about their business and drive towards the comically large explosion like nothing had happened.

Keep going for some videos of the explosion. Nobody died, so you can appreciate it for all its fiery glory.

Read More: explosion, fire, fireball, russia, video
Previous Post
Next Post