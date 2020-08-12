Exposing those fake virus message scammers and calling them by their real name

You know those fake virus messages that pop up when you're browsing a website? Obviously they're scams, but this is a 20 minute video of internet hero Jim Browning calling and exposing them. He reverses the connection when they remotely connect to his computer (most likely via a trojan he tricks them into installing) and uses their own computers against them. He goes so far as to uncover the scammer's real name and even tracks down their Facebook profile. His calm and collected voice when confronting the scammers is beautiful and chilling. If he wasn't on the side of good, I'd be convinced he was a serial killer. Or maybe Liam Neeson in Taken.

Witnesses aim laser pointer at alleged UFO in Big Bear This is footage taken in Big Bear by Eddie Garcia of him and his friends allegedly aiming a laser pointer at a UFO. The UFO zips around...

A gas station exploded in Volgograd, Russia 13 were injured Monday afternoon when a gas station in Volgograd, Russia exploded. Apparently a fire had broken out at the gas station and firefighters were unable...

Jeeps Park In A Guy Taking Up Two Parking Spots This is a video of two Jeep enthusiasts parking in a Mercedes sedan that decided to park right in the middle of two spots. Is it staged?...

P0rnhub Releases Most Popular Search Terms Per State This is the United States of P0rnhub searches (previously: P0rnMD's data, including different countries). It shows the most popular search term from each state according to the...

1994 Today Show Asks 'What's An Internet?' This is a video of somebody taping their television while replaying a 1994 Today Show in which Katie Couric (nice hair!), Bryant Gumballs and some random get...

Video: 100 Youtube "Greatest Hits" In 3:24 This is a video montage of 100 of Youtube's "greatest hits" in a scant 3:24. I recognized most of them, but there were some I hadn't seen...