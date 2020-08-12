Exposing those fake virus message scammers and calling them by their real name

August 12, 2020

You know those fake virus messages that pop up when you're browsing a website? Obviously they're scams, but this is a 20 minute video of internet hero Jim Browning calling and exposing them. He reverses the connection when they remotely connect to his computer (most likely via a trojan he tricks them into installing) and uses their own computers against them. He goes so far as to uncover the scammer's real name and even tracks down their Facebook profile. His calm and collected voice when confronting the scammers is beautiful and chilling. If he wasn't on the side of good, I'd be convinced he was a serial killer. Or maybe Liam Neeson in Taken.
