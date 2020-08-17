Epic mocks Apple's iconic ad in their 'Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite' video
Apple removed the insanely popular game Fortnite from the App Store last week after the game developer Epic created their own in-app payment system to avoid paying Apple's fees. In response, Epic is suing Apple and also created this Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite video mocking Apple's iconic 1984 commercial.
As of this post, Google has also pulled Fortnite from the Google Play Store. Both Apple and Google's app stores take a 30% cut from every app, meaning Epic has already paid over $500 million to Apple and Google just to be listed. It's hard to feel sorry for Epic since they're also a billion dollar company, but their lawsuit could have a huge impact for indie developers and the future of apps as a whole. Hopefully after the dust has settled I can convince Epic to pay me $500 million to be listed in my app store instead. And sure, my app store is less of a store and more of a notepad where I write down the names of apps I like, but for that price I'd be willing to highlight the listing with a highlighter.
Keep going for Epic's Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite video as well as Apple's original 1984 commercial.
And Apple's original commercial: