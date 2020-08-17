Epic mocks Apple's iconic ad in their 'Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite' video

Apple removed the insanely popular game Fortnite from the App Store last week after the game developer Epic created their own in-app payment system to avoid paying Apple's fees. In response, Epic is suing Apple and also created this Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite video mocking Apple's iconic 1984 commercial.

As of this post, Google has also pulled Fortnite from the Google Play Store. Both Apple and Google's app stores take a 30% cut from every app, meaning Epic has already paid over $500 million to Apple and Google just to be listed. It's hard to feel sorry for Epic since they're also a billion dollar company, but their lawsuit could have a huge impact for indie developers and the future of apps as a whole. Hopefully after the dust has settled I can convince Epic to pay me $500 million to be listed in my app store instead. And sure, my app store is less of a store and more of a notepad where I write down the names of apps I like, but for that price I'd be willing to highlight the listing with a highlighter.

Keep going for Epic's Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite video as well as Apple's original 1984 commercial.

And Apple's original commercial:

Designer reenacts '2001: A Space Odyssey' in quarantine Over the course of two months, designer Lydia Cambron did a shot for shot reenactment of the iconic ending scene from 2001: A Space Odyssey in her...

Man with missing fingers creates impact driver prosthetic device Remember that guy who built his own mechanical prosthetic hand? Well apparently he wasn't satisfied with mechanical fingers, and now he's fashioning functional prosthetic hand tools like...

Fleischer Studios 'Superman' upscaled to 4k using neural networks YouTuber Jose Argumedo took the 1941 Fleischer Studios Superman cartoon 'The Bulleteers' and upscaled it using Waifu2x, an image upscaler that uses deep convolutional neural networks. Waifu2x...

Stop motion 'Super Mario' level made using fridge magnets Twitter user @phi6 used fridge magnets to make this Super Mario stop motion animation with their 4-year-old son over the weekend. The result is pretty impressive for...

Futurama predicts the first half of 2020 This is an oddly prescient scene from Season 6 Episode 24 of Futurama, "Cold Warriors", that addresses both issues of quarantine and police brutality. The Simpsons usually...

Slow-motion video of an Apple Watch ejecting water The Apple Watch has a feature that ejects water from the watch's speaker when you turn the Digital Crown and The Slow Mo Guys made a slow-motion...