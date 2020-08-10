Dust devil destroys fruit stand like a miniature tornado

A guy was buying fruit with his girlfriend when wind started picking up and turned into a dust devil that completely took out this fruit stand. From the guy who took the video:

" It lasted about three minutes and the dust devil took all of the guy's cash money and blew it all up into the air. After it ended, people who saw and watched it came to help clean up the big mess, there was fruit and boxes all over the place."

Yeah, sure, "clean up" the mess of strewn about cash. I love it when I'm given the opportunity to help "clean up" cash too. Particularly at banks or outside ATM machines.

Removing the polarization filter from an iPhone so only you can see the screen This is a video of somebody removing the second polarization filter from their iPhone and attaching it to a pair of glasses so that the screen can...

Witnesses aim laser pointer at alleged UFO in Big Bear This is footage taken in Big Bear by Eddie Garcia of him and his friends allegedly aiming a laser pointer at a UFO. The UFO zips around...

Well That Sucks: Irish Barman Spills Two Trays Of Beer Back-To-Back This is a video of an unfortunate barman at the Old Storehouse Bar And Restaurant in Dublin, Ireland spilling two trays of beer in a row while...

Weatherman Calls Out Viewers Complaining They're Missing The Bachelorette Due To Tornado Warning This is a video of Dayton, Ohio (that's where my brother was born!) FOX45 weatherman Jamie Simpson slightly losing his cool during an emergency tornado warning because...

Holy Smokes: Omaha, Nebraska Road That's More Potholes Than Road This is a video captured by someone riding shotgun in Omaha, Nebraska of a road that's almost entirely potholes as a result of recent heavy rain that...

Guy Creates Inverted Fire Tornadoes In Blown Bubbles Because everyone needs a hobby and bubbles and fire are both great options, these are four videos of Youtuber Dustin Skye creating inverted fire tornadoes in bubbles...