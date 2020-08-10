Dust devil destroys fruit stand like a miniature tornado

August 10, 2020

dust-devil.jpg

A guy was buying fruit with his girlfriend when wind started picking up and turned into a dust devil that completely took out this fruit stand. From the guy who took the video:

" It lasted about three minutes and the dust devil took all of the guy's cash money and blew it all up into the air. After it ended, people who saw and watched it came to help clean up the big mess, there was fruit and boxes all over the place."

Yeah, sure, "clean up" the mess of strewn about cash. I love it when I'm given the opportunity to help "clean up" cash too. Particularly at banks or outside ATM machines.

