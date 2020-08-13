Designer reenacts '2001: A Space Odyssey' in quarantine
Over the course of two months, designer Lydia Cambron did a shot for shot reenactment of the iconic ending scene from 2001: A Space Odyssey in her apartment.
2020: an isolation odyssey is a reenactment of the iconic finale of 2001: A Space Odyssey (Stanley Kubrick, 1968). Restaged in the context of home quarantine, the journey through time adapts to the mundane dramas of self-isolation-poking fun at the navel-gazing saga of life alone and indoors.
This project began in late March and was completed in late May, spanning the height of the pandemic in New York City. Staged in a one bedroom Brooklyn apartment, 2020 presents an obvious similarity to the domestic setting of 2001. The stacked videos and synced movements also reveal parallels in emotion. The narrowness of daily life in a single space, transitioning from confusion to acceptance, a distorted sense of time, and 'returning' after a transformational event-all experiences analogous to quarantine.
How are people so productive in quarantine? The only thing I've done the past few months is eat cereal and master Fortnite and even that is an exaggeration because I've nowhere near mastered Fortnite. Why are 8-year-old kids shooting me in the face and then making fun of my mom? Just let me build my fort in peace!
Keep going for the full video.