A 3-year-old girl lifted super high into the air by a kite

This is an insane video of a 3-year-old girl being lifted into the air after getting tangled in some kite strings at a kite festival in Taiwan:

Footage shows a girl, 3, in Taiwan being lifted high into the air after becoming entangled in the strings of a kite. The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival on Sunday in the seaside town of Nanliao when she was hoisted several metres into the air by the giant, long-tailed orange kite. News reports said the girl was frightened but suffered no physical injuries in the incident.

The footage is so crazy it looks fake. Like it's behind-the-scenes footage of a live-action Up adaptation or something. The only way it could look more cartoony is if when people tried to hold her down they each got picked up as well, until some really fat person in the crowd finally managed to grab a hold and anchor it down. Now I kind of wish that happened.

Keep going for the full video. Nobody gets hurt, but it's still a little disturbing seeing a little girl fly through the air like that.

And another angle showing how truly insane the incident actually was. Skip to 0:45 for the kite release:

