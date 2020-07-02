Weirdly perfect commercial for the Murphy Ladder

July 2, 2020

murphy-ladder-commercial.jpg

This is a commercial for the Murphy Ladder and it's perfect. I don't even care that it's advertising a product, because it's so amazingly well done I actually watched the entire thing. That's three and a half minutes of my life I chose to spend watching a commercial for a ladder. A ladder. And I have zero regrets. I don't even need a ladder, but I know if I was going to buy one it would be the Murphy Ladder. If it's even half as good as the commercial it'll be the best purchase I ever made. Who needs health insurance when I can just spend all my money on ladders?

Keep going for the full video and no, this isn't a sponsored post. Although I wouldn't mind seeing some of that sweet Murphy Ladder money. Ya know, so I can buy some more ladders.
Next Story

LEGO continuous loop marble run

LEGO artist Jason Allemann has built this continuous loop LEGO marble run. It expands on one of his previous designs to include an elevator so that it...
Read More: funny, products, tools, video
Previous Post
Next Post