Weirdly perfect commercial for the Murphy Ladder

This is a commercial for the Murphy Ladder and it's perfect. I don't even care that it's advertising a product, because it's so amazingly well done I actually watched the entire thing. That's three and a half minutes of my life I chose to spend watching a commercial for a ladder. A ladder. And I have zero regrets. I don't even need a ladder, but I know if I was going to buy one it would be the Murphy Ladder. If it's even half as good as the commercial it'll be the best purchase I ever made. Who needs health insurance when I can just spend all my money on ladders?

Keep going for the full video and no, this isn't a sponsored post. Although I wouldn't mind seeing some of that sweet Murphy Ladder money. Ya know, so I can buy some more ladders.

