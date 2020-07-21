This girl filmed her electric guitar progress over four years

YouTuber Rachelf tracked her electric guitar playing progress over four years. She started teaching herself in 2016 using the internet and started recording her progress since day one. She actually already sounded pretty good the first time she tried playing, but by the end she sounds like a Guitar Hero level.

Keep going for the full 11 minute video.

(via Reddit)

Engineers create first manufactured non-cuttable material Inspired by the structure of shells and grapefruits, a team of international researchers has created what they say is the first manufactured non-cuttable material which they've named...

Guy builds custom roller coaster synced to Bohemian Rhapsody in 'Roller Coaster Tycoon 2' YouTuber ChuggersRCT synced up his custom roller coaster in Roller Coaster Tycoon 2 with Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody. He says: This is a synchronized coaster I've made in...

Guy plays railway station melodies on his calculators Calculator musician @atarimae_400 noticed that Japanese railway stations sound similar to certain calculator tones and started playing some of the melodies on his own calculators. I received...

Probably the worst hold music of all time I'm on hold with my bank and this is the shit they are playing 😐😐 pic.twitter.com/fIobus2a38— hsky the god (@jkmb) June 24, 2020 Twitter user @jkmb posted the...

Radiohead's 'Creep' Gets The Medieval Treatment This is a bardcore cover of Radiohead's 'Creep', as performed by Hildegard von Blingin' (previously: Foster The People's 'Pumped Up Kicks'). I also included her bardcore version...