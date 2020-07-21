This girl filmed her electric guitar progress over four years

July 21, 2020

electric-guitar-progress.jpg

YouTuber Rachelf tracked her electric guitar playing progress over four years. She started teaching herself in 2016 using the internet and started recording her progress since day one. She actually already sounded pretty good the first time she tried playing, but by the end she sounds like a Guitar Hero level.

Keep going for the full 11 minute video.

(via Reddit)

