This website simulates what it's like to have dyslexia

July 13, 2020

An intrepid programmer had a friend with dyslexia and thought they could recreate their description of what it's like using JavaScript. I don't have dyslexia myself so I can't say if it's accurate, but according to commenters who claim to have the disorder it's a pretty close representation. The picture doesn't really do it justice, as the live site actually mimics the sensation of letters jumping around. And if that's really what it's like, I can see why reading and writing would be a nightmare. I mean, I don't even have dyslexia and I already find it difficult to read anything more advanced than Highlights. And by "read" I mean look at the Spot the Difference section.

You can check out the site here.

