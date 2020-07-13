This website simulates what it's like to have dyslexia

An intrepid programmer had a friend with dyslexia and thought they could recreate their description of what it's like using JavaScript. I don't have dyslexia myself so I can't say if it's accurate, but according to commenters who claim to have the disorder it's a pretty close representation. The picture doesn't really do it justice, as the live site actually mimics the sensation of letters jumping around. And if that's really what it's like, I can see why reading and writing would be a nightmare. I mean, I don't even have dyslexia and I already find it difficult to read anything more advanced than Highlights. And by "read" I mean look at the Spot the Difference section.

You can check out the site here.

Boom to unveil first independently-developed supersonic jet XB-1 Aircraft manufacturer Boom plans on unveiling their XB-1 prototype on October 7th, which would be the first independently-developed supersonic jet. According to Airline Ratings: The fuselage is...

Somebody paid $114,000 for a 'Super Mario Bros.' cartridge still in its original packaging A copy of Super Mario Bros. still in its original plastic sealing became the highest-selling video game ever when it was sold to an anonymous bidder last...

A Website Where An Artificial Intelligence System Will Write Song Lyrics About Your Topic Of Choice Above: A very sad country song about geeks. These Lyrics Do Not Exist is a website connected to an artificial intelligence system that will write song lyrics...

Husqvarna Creates 'Timber' Dating App To Connect Tree Lovers With Trees From Around The World This is Husqvarna's Timber online dating app, "the first ever dating service matching tree lovers with beautiful trees around the globe." Basically you just like or dislike...

Finally, A Smart Internet-Enabled Cat Litterbox That Can Monitor Your Pet's Health Seen here being modeled by a cat who's clearly no stranger to peering into the depths of a person's soul and pooping at the same time, this...

Game Over Man: A New Atomic Bomb Blast Simulator This is a slick new interactive nuclear bomb blast simulator developed by The Outrider Foundation, and inspired by the previously posted Nukemap. You just type in an...