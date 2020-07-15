This guy made a robot to cut his own hair with scissors

July 15, 2020

robot-cut-hair.jpg

Stuff Made Here's Shane made a robot to cut his own hair and he did it the hard way, bypassing trimmers and other shortcuts and going for scissors. That's right, he designed a robot to cut the hair on his head with scissors. Scissors. If there's any doubt that that's exactly as dangerous as you probably think it is, just look at his expression. That's the face of a man who doesn't fully trust his creation. Like the time I filled a folded pizza with donuts, hot dogs, and jalapenos. Was it delicious? Obviously. Did it betray me the next day? Obviously.

Keep going for the full video explaining the build process and showing a timelapse of the entire cut itself. Spoiler alert, he doesn't die or lose an ear.

Previous Story

Homemade Jack Daniel's whiskey fountain

A craftsman from Wales put together this whiskey fountain using Jack Daniel's bottles. According to the maker: "In the video, I am videoing a Jack Daniels waterfall...

Wicked Transformer Halloween Decorations

This is a video of some guy in Cleveland that made giant Bumblebee and Optimus Prime Halloween decorations. They are most impressive. Granted, some teenage jerks in...
Read More: diy, engineering, invention, robot, robots, video
Previous Post