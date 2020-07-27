The moons of our solar system as if they were on Earth

July 27, 2020

moon-comparison-size.jpg

YouTube channel MetaBallStudios (previously comparing asteroids and spaceships) made this animation showing what the moons of our solar system would look like if they were on Earth. They start from Saturn's smallest moon compared to New York City and work their way up to Jupiter's largest: Ganymede. Although they left out the real largest moon of all: your mom's butt. Get it? Because she's fat. Your mom is fat.

Keep going for the full video.
Next Story

Man turns jet engine into a camper trailer

Steve Jones, a former technician for the Royal Air Force, converted an engine from a decommissioned VC10 jet plane into a camper trailer. He estimates he spent...
Read More: astronomy, moons, science, space, video
Previous Post
Next Post