The moons of our solar system as if they were on Earth

YouTube channel MetaBallStudios (previously comparing asteroids and spaceships) made this animation showing what the moons of our solar system would look like if they were on Earth. They start from Saturn's smallest moon compared to New York City and work their way up to Jupiter's largest: Ganymede. Although they left out the real largest moon of all: your mom's butt. Get it? Because she's fat. Your mom is fat.

Keep going for the full video.

