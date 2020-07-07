Tesla Model 3 narrowly avoids flying tire

July 7, 2020

A Tesla Model 3 owner narrowly avoided an accident when their autopilot warned them of an oncoming tire flying down the freeway. According to the driver:

The Tesla did not dodge the tire, I did. However, the autopilot gave me the time and view which allowed me to see the tire coming from the other side of the freeway. Also, the car stabilized very quickly after swerving to avoid getting hit. The car kept me from flipping over and spinning out into five lanes of traffic.

So technically Autopilot just told the guy there was a tire flying at him and it was up to him to actually dodge it. It's a cool story, but I need my Autopilot to do all the dodging for me. I can't be trusted to save my own life. Coordination isn't one of my strong suits and if it was up to me I'd end up driving straight into the tire, and then into the divider, and then into all the cars in front of me, and then somehow into a gas station that would explode into a giant fireball.

Keep going for the full video of the near miss.

