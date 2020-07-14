Guy builds custom roller coaster synced to Bohemian Rhapsody in 'Roller Coaster Tycoon 2'

YouTuber ChuggersRCT synced up his custom roller coaster in Roller Coaster Tycoon 2 with Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody. He says:

This is a synchronized coaster I've made in Roller Coaster Tycoon 2, that works completely in game, as long as you have the required custom music. A download for this save file will be released soon, as I have some work to do to make it more user friendly to operate.

This is an insane amount of work to put into a game that came out in 2002, and a testament to how great the Roller Coaster Tycoon series is. Let's also take a moment to acknowledge this guy's ROI, considering he's gotten 18 years of entertainment out of a $40 PC game. It's like the exact opposite of the guy who paid $114,000 for a Super Mario Bros. cartridge and will never play it once.

Blindfolded Rubik's Cube artist creates a portrait of Erno Rubik using Rubik's Cubes Rubik's Cube artist Big Wendy created a mosaic portrait of Rubik's Cube inventor Erno Rubik using 400 tactile cubes while blindfolded. She says: Erno Rubik, the creator...

Creative and beautiful LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System set LEGO and Nintendo have paired up to create one of the coolest LEGO sets I've ever seen. The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System set features an NES console,...

Playing Half-Life With All Sounds Replaced With Samples From 90's Rave Tracks And Sample CDs This is a two hour Twitch video of user GrahamDunning playing Half-Life with all the in-game sounds replaced with various 90's rave music samples, basically making it...

Guy Pitch Shifts Instruments In Animal Crossing To Perform Toto's 'Africa' This is a video of Youtuber Mako Ray performing Toto's 'Africa' in Animal Crossing. In his own words while I can't help but feel I'm being taken...

Man's Bohemian Rhapsody Indoor Skydancing Performance These are two videos (from different angles) of Fred Fernandez's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' themed skydance performance at WindGames 2019. I thought it was very well choreographed, and that...

Nintendo Modded Into Functional Electric Guitar That Can Still Play Games This is a video of Rob Scallon (previously) performing the Super Mario Bros theme on the Guintendo, an original Nintendo that was modded into an electric guitar,...