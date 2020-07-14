Guy builds custom roller coaster synced to Bohemian Rhapsody in 'Roller Coaster Tycoon 2'

July 14, 2020

roller-coaster-tycoon-bohemian-rhapsody.jpg

YouTuber ChuggersRCT synced up his custom roller coaster in Roller Coaster Tycoon 2 with Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody. He says:

This is a synchronized coaster I've made in Roller Coaster Tycoon 2, that works completely in game, as long as you have the required custom music. A download for this save file will be released soon, as I have some work to do to make it more user friendly to operate.

This is an insane amount of work to put into a game that came out in 2002, and a testament to how great the Roller Coaster Tycoon series is. Let's also take a moment to acknowledge this guy's ROI, considering he's gotten 18 years of entertainment out of a $40 PC game. It's like the exact opposite of the guy who paid $114,000 for a Super Mario Bros. cartridge and will never play it once.

