Photo of Neowise comet photobombed by Elon Musk's Starlink satellites

July 23, 2020

comet-photobombed-starlink.jpg

Time-lapse photographer Daniel López stacked seventeen 30-second time-lapse images of the Neowise comet and the resulting image was completely covered with Elon Musk's Starlink satellites. Starlink has already launched 540 satellites and has been approved to launch 30,000 by the FCC. Combined with all the other satellites and airplanes flying around it's not hard to imagine that pretty soon it'll be impossible to take a picture of unobstructed space.

The photographer is obviously making a point here, since normally you stack photos to remove non-essential parts and it would've been trivial for him to remove the satellites. Most programs can do it automatically for you and it's pretty par for the course for any photographer. It's kind of like when I wanted to Photoshop everybody out of the picture at my birthday party so I could get a solo shot, only to realize I didn't have to do any Photoshopping at all.

