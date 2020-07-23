Photo of Neowise comet photobombed by Elon Musk's Starlink satellites

Time-lapse photographer Daniel López stacked seventeen 30-second time-lapse images of the Neowise comet and the resulting image was completely covered with Elon Musk's Starlink satellites. Starlink has already launched 540 satellites and has been approved to launch 30,000 by the FCC. Combined with all the other satellites and airplanes flying around it's not hard to imagine that pretty soon it'll be impossible to take a picture of unobstructed space.

The photographer is obviously making a point here, since normally you stack photos to remove non-essential parts and it would've been trivial for him to remove the satellites. Most programs can do it automatically for you and it's pretty par for the course for any photographer. It's kind of like when I wanted to Photoshop everybody out of the picture at my birthday party so I could get a solo shot, only to realize I didn't have to do any Photoshopping at all.

17 30-second images of the comet added up by @cielodecanarias, completely photobombed by @elonmusk's #Starlink satellites. It's a few hundreds of them right now,there will be a few thousands in the near future. @SpaceX is committed to coating orienting them better but still.... pic.twitter.com/TYtTf5xwhc — Julien Girard (@djulik) July 22, 2020

