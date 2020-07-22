Painter paints himself painting himself painting himself painting himself painting himsef

Painter Seamus Wray has started a series of paintings of himself painting paintings of himself. He started with the first one above and is currently on his fifth iteration:

I'm not sure how much deeper he can go. Also, that's what she said. Also, I hope he continues doing these for as long as his outfit will allow. In fifty years I expect to see a hagard old man in blue rags painting a portrait that includes 800 other portraits of himself getting younger and younger and smaller and smaller like a perfect metaphor of his youth disappearing into a minuscule void. Whee!

You can check out his entire progression on his Instagram and I've also included them after the jump.

