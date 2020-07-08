NASA intentionally destroys SLS rocket propellant tank

On June 24, 2020, NASA engineers completed the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket's structural testing for the Artemis lunar missions by locating the point of failure for the liquid oxygen tank. According to NASA:

For the final test, the liquid oxygen tank test article -- measuring 70 feet tall and 28 feet in diameter -- was bolted into a massive 185,000-pound steel ring at the base of Marshall's Test Stand 4697. Hydraulic cylinders were then calibrated and positioned all along the tank to apply millions of pounds of crippling force from all sides while engineers measured and recorded the effects of the launch and flight forces. The liquid oxygen tank circumferentially failed in the weld location as engineers predicted and at the approximate load levels expected, proving flight readiness and providing critical data for the tank's designers. The test concluded at approximately 9 p.m. CT. This final test on the liquid oxygen structural test article met all the program milestones.

So basically they blew up their own liquid oxygen tank to make sure it would fail where they expected it to fail. Sure, NASA. Sure. That's the same excuse I gave my girlfriend when I left the stove on and accidentally burned down part of our kitchen. It was just a test, honey, I meant to do it. I'm basically a NASA engineer.

Keep going for the full video.

