Modified dollar coin that mechanically grips and ungrips sword

Russian crafter Roman Booteen modified a United States dollar coin to mechanically grip and ungrip a sword with the press of a button. His pieces usually sell upwards of $10,000, though he doesn't list prices and only sells when somebody makes him an offer he likes. He also only sells to people in the Russian Federation, so unless you're also reading this from Russia there's probably no way to get your hands on one. Which is the only reason I haven't made an offer yet. Not because I'm broke and the idea of spending $10,000 to buy a $1 coin makes me physically vomit. Also, I've been trying to sell people my dollar coins for years and I just get the cops called on me. I guess things really are backwards in Russia.

Keep going for more shots and a video of the gripping mechanism in action, which is totally worth seeing. You can also check out Roman's Instagram for more of his work.

Man turns jet engine into a camper trailer Steve Jones, a former technician for the Royal Air Force, converted an engine from a decommissioned VC10 jet plane into a camper trailer. He estimates he spent...

1:60 scale model of a Boeing 777-300ER made entirely from manila folders Designer Luca Iaconi-Stewart has been working on this 1:60 scale model of a Boeing 777-300ER since 2008. He's only using manila folders and the results are absolutely...

Blindfolded Rubik's Cube artist creates a portrait of Erno Rubik using Rubik's Cubes Rubik's Cube artist Big Wendy created a mosaic portrait of Rubik's Cube inventor Erno Rubik using 400 tactile cubes while blindfolded. She says: Erno Rubik, the creator...

Impressive Stop Motion: Wolf Vs Pig I'm sure this sort of thing has been done before (OLD!) but that doesn't make the feat any less impressive. Or fun to watch. Which is why...

Disorienting mashup of Olympic athletes moving their bodies Filmmaker Donato Sansone has put together an equally impressive followup to his original Concatenation short. Concatenation 2: Olympic Game is a mashup of Olympic athletes' doing the...