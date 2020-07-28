Minecraft running inside a game of Minecraft

July 28, 2020

Last week Reddit user uDrunkMate used a VM Computers mod that let's you boot Windows 95 inside of Minecraft to run a game of Doom. Twitter user @miskeeping then took the idea to its natural progression and managed to get a game of Minecraft running inside their Minecraft game. From The Verge:

The mod uses VirtualBox, free and open-source virtual machine software, to run operating systems like Windows 95. Within Minecraft you simply place a PC case block and then use it to create virtual hard drives to install operating systems from ISO files.

There's an obvious next step here, but before somebody gets Minecraft running inside Minecraft running inside Minecraft, somebody has to get Doom on there first. Doom is always the first step when you're modding or hacking something. I mean, somebody managed to get their printer to run Doom, so it's basically the modding community's version of "Hello, World!"

