Meteor lights up Tokyo sky
A meteor was spotted above Tokyo early Thursday, with many people saying they heard it explode around 2:30 AM. According to The Japan Times:
"I thought a person living (in the condo) above knocked down a shelf," wrote one Twitter user, while another said, "I thought my child sleeping on the second floor fell out of bed."
Daichi Fujii, a curator at Hiratsuka City Museum in Kanagawa Prefecture, captured the fireball with a camera installed at his home in Hiratsuka. It crossed the northern sky from west to east, he said.
The National Astronomical Observatory said several fireballs are observed every month on average, but it is rare for people to hear anything.
Yeah, it's rare for meteors to make noises which is why this clearly isn't a meteor and is definitely space aliens. It looks like they finally got the letter I wrote them about two decades ago asking them to come visit. I thought one stamp wouldn't be enough but my mom told me it was fine and turns out she was right. Also, I addressed it to "Outer Space." Man, the postal service is good.
Keep going for the video of the sky fireball aka my new space friends.