Meteor lights up Tokyo sky

A meteor was spotted above Tokyo early Thursday, with many people saying they heard it explode around 2:30 AM. According to The Japan Times:

"I thought a person living (in the condo) above knocked down a shelf," wrote one Twitter user, while another said, "I thought my child sleeping on the second floor fell out of bed." Daichi Fujii, a curator at Hiratsuka City Museum in Kanagawa Prefecture, captured the fireball with a camera installed at his home in Hiratsuka. It crossed the northern sky from west to east, he said. The National Astronomical Observatory said several fireballs are observed every month on average, but it is rare for people to hear anything.

Yeah, it's rare for meteors to make noises which is why this clearly isn't a meteor and is definitely space aliens. It looks like they finally got the letter I wrote them about two decades ago asking them to come visit. I thought one stamp wouldn't be enough but my mom told me it was fine and turns out she was right. Also, I addressed it to "Outer Space." Man, the postal service is good.

Keep going for the video of the sky fireball aka my new space friends.

1:60 scale model of a Boeing 777-300ER made entirely from manila folders Designer Luca Iaconi-Stewart has been working on this 1:60 scale model of a Boeing 777-300ER since 2008. He's only using manila folders and the results are absolutely...

Disney develops high resolution neural face-swapping The folks at Disney Research Studios have moved one step closer to replacing human actors by developing this algorithm for high resolution face-swapping in images and videos....

Young Leonard Nemoy Deepfaked As Young Spock In 2009 Star Trek Reboot This is a video of a young Leonard Nimoy deepfaked as young Spock (originally portrayed by Zachary Quinto) in the 2008 Star Trek reboot, and talking to...

What Does A Fan Do In A Vacuum Chamber? This is a video from The Action Lab where they've set up a vacuum chamber with a fan inside along with a number of tiny Styrofoam balls...

The Relative Rotation Of Our Solar System's Planets To One Another These are two videos made by informative motion graphics creator Dr. James O'Donoghue (previously) detailing each of our solar system's planets rotational speed relative to the others,...

Stanford Demonstrates Inflatable Shape-Shifting Soft Robot This is a video demonstration and discussion of a soft robot built by engineers at Stanford University that's constructed of a number of inflatable arms that, once...