Man turns jet engine into a camper trailer
Steve Jones, a former technician for the Royal Air Force, converted an engine from a decommissioned VC10 jet plane into a camper trailer. He estimates he spent about $5,000 and 1,000 hours over the course of three months on the build. From the project's Facebook:
I had the unique opportunity to turn #4 engine nacelle off VC10 XV104 into my new 4 berth caravan pod. Enjoy my journey from aircraft to pod.
This is one of the coolest campers I've ever seen, rivaling the full scale LEGO VW Camper Van. I thought I nailed it when I drilled some air holes into my refrigerator and tied it to the back of my car, but this thing is way more impressive. I bet it's also way less cramped and people probably don't laugh at you as much. Look, not all of us have "time" or "money" or "skills". Some of just have a fridge, some rope, and a drill.
