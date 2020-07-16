Man builds world record Jenga tower

July 16, 2020

jenga-stack-world-record.jpg

Tai Star Valianti set a Guinness World Record for the most Jenga blocks stacked on one vertical Jenga piece, beating his own previous record with 485. For reference, a normal Jenga set comes with 54 pieces, so this guy managed to fit almost 9 sets onto a single vertical piece. Which is pretty impressive, but what about the time I stacked 6 pancakes. Where was Guinness then?? Wait, what? That's not impressive? That's just breakfast? Yeah, but it was delicious.

Keep going for the full video of Tai building his insane Jenga tower.

Read More: Guinness world record, impressive, Jenga, Video, world record
Previous Post
Next Post