Man builds world record Jenga tower

Tai Star Valianti set a Guinness World Record for the most Jenga blocks stacked on one vertical Jenga piece, beating his own previous record with 485. For reference, a normal Jenga set comes with 54 pieces, so this guy managed to fit almost 9 sets onto a single vertical piece. Which is pretty impressive, but what about the time I stacked 6 pancakes. Where was Guinness then?? Wait, what? That's not impressive? That's just breakfast? Yeah, but it was delicious.

Keep going for the full video of Tai building his insane Jenga tower.

