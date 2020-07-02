LEGO continuous loop marble run

LEGO artist Jason Allemann has built this continuous loop LEGO marble run. It expands on one of his previous designs to include an elevator so that it can run continuously as well as an alternator module, which splits incoming balls in alternating directions. It's a neat design and very interesting and all that, but I can't get over his LEGO storage room. That's the stuff dreams are made of. Six year old me would've planned a Mission Impossible style heist just to get in there and steal it. In unrelated news, I need to run to the store to buy a ski mask, a harness, and some rope.

Keep going for the full video, along with his original LEGO marble run design.

And his original marble run design:

Weirdly perfect commercial for the Murphy Ladder This is a commercial for the Murphy Ladder and it's perfect. I don't even care that it's advertising a product, because it's so amazingly well done I...

'Fallout' themed Nintendo Switch Pip-Boy case Reddit user TheApropalypse modded a Nintendo Switch console to look like a Pip-Boy, the wrist computer your character wears in Fallout. It's mostly a bunch of 3D...

Disorienting mashup of Olympic athletes moving their bodies Filmmaker Donato Sansone has put together an equally impressive followup to his original Concatenation short. Concatenation 2: Olympic Game is a mashup of Olympic athletes' doing the...

Project Proximity: A Dress That Extends Plastic Arms If Someone Is Too Close This is a video demonstration of experimental fashion designer Anouk Wipprecht's latest creation, the Project Proximity Dress. It uses proximity and thermal sensors in the collar to...

I Love Appetizers: Impressive Tapas Making LEGO Machine This is a video demonstration of the LEGO Tapas Factory constructed by LEGO builder The Brick Wall. The machine is capable of slicing bread, then loading each...

Bath Time, A Very Clever LEGO Automaton Of A Man Bathing This is Bath Time, a LEGO automaton built by TonyFlow76 and up for support on the LEGO Ideas website. When cranked (by hand or motor), the man...