Japan reopens theme parks, bans screaming on roller coasters
Japan recently reopened their theme parks, and in addition to masks, their guidelines include a ban on screaming on roller coasters because it spreads coronavirus. According to The Wall Street Journal:
A video showed the two executives, both clad in masks, sternly riding the coaster in complete silence. It ended with a message: "Please scream inside your heart."
The ban on screaming, along with a recommendation that visitors wear masks, is included in guidelines released by Japan's theme-park associations when parks began reopening in May. The guidelines are being followed by most parks in the country, including Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan in Osaka. The associations said they were following the judgment of health officials, who have said actions such as coughing and singing can spread droplets widely.
"Please scream inside your heart." Yeah, I already do that all day every day, Japan. At first I thought this was an Onion article but the site says The Wall Street Journal so now I'm only 50% sure it's a joke. Personally I don't scream on roller coasters anyway because I'm super tough and manly and there's no time to scream when you're busy eating steaks and bench pressing things.
Keep going for the full video of the two execs trying reaaally hard to look chill while riding a roller coaster.