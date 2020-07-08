Incredibly charming handmade cardboard Tetris

July 8, 2020

cardboard-tetris.jpg

This is an extremely charming handmade cardboard Tetris game. I mean, I guess it's Tetris? The pieces are right and all, but this girl has at least 4 lines that haven't been cleared so I don't know what's up. Me thinks no matter how far she gets she's going to end up losing. And I guess that's the real life lesson right there. Just give up, kid. It never gets easier.

Keep going for the full video of the totally unfair cardboard Tetris.
