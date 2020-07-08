Incredibly charming handmade cardboard Tetris

This is an extremely charming handmade cardboard Tetris game. I mean, I guess it's Tetris? The pieces are right and all, but this girl has at least 4 lines that haven't been cleared so I don't know what's up. Me thinks no matter how far she gets she's going to end up losing. And I guess that's the real life lesson right there. Just give up, kid. It never gets easier.

Keep going for the full video of the totally unfair cardboard Tetris.

Tetris de cartón ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ei9sOBuNcl — Becario en Hoth (@becarioenhoth) July 1, 2020

