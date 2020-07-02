'Fallout' themed Nintendo Switch Pip-Boy case

Reddit user TheApropalypse modded a Nintendo Switch console to look like a Pip-Boy, the wrist computer your character wears in Fallout. It's mostly a bunch of 3D printed parts painted and assembled, but the result looks pretty great. And who cares that it essentially triples the size of the Switch. As long as you can carry it it's still technically portable. Plus if I spend a decade or so working out at the gym and drinking raw eggs I'll probably eventually get my arm thick enough to actually wear this on my wrist. Right now I get sore if I wear my friendship bracelet for too long. Just kidding, I don't have any friends.

Keep going for the process video of the build.

