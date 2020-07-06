I want one: turning a riding mower into a miniature tank

July 6, 2020

Jason Hibbs of Bourbon Moth Woodworking turned his riding mower into a miniature tank. He even included functional treads and put a working potato cannon into the barrel. It's pretty much the best riding mower mod I've ever seen, and I'm not just saying that because it's the only riding mower mod I've seen. The only complaint would be that it no longer actually mows grass. But c'mon, if the choice is between mowing your grass or breaking over your neighbors fence to shoot potatoes through their window there's an obvious winner every time and it's not the one that involves cutting little pieces of plant.

Keep going for the full video of the miniature tank in action.

