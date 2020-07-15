Homemade Jack Daniel's whiskey fountain

A craftsman from Wales put together this whiskey fountain using Jack Daniel's bottles. According to the maker:

"In the video, I am videoing a Jack Daniels waterfall feature that I made from scratch with everything recycled apart from the pump inside! It's amazing what you can do when stuck in lockdown."

Don't say nothing good ever came from the lockdown. Also, what exactly is happening to all that whiskey? Is it still considered a fountain if the whiskey pours directly into a human mouth? I'm, uh, asking for a friend. A sad alcoholic friend.

Keep going for the full video of the fountain in action.

Amazon develops "smart shopping cart" that scans as you place groceries so you can skip checkout Amazon today introduced the Amazon Dash Cart, a "smart shopping cart" that uses weight sensors and cameras to let you scan your items as you place them...

This guy made a robot to cut his own hair with scissors Stuff Made Here's Shane made a robot to cut his own hair and he did it the hard way, bypassing trimmers and other shortcuts and going for...

Incredibly charming handmade cardboard Tetris This is an extremely charming handmade cardboard Tetris game. I mean, I guess it's Tetris? The pieces are right and all, but this girl has at least...

This guy made a robot to cut his own hair with scissors Stuff Made Here's Shane made a robot to cut his own hair and he did it the hard way, bypassing trimmers and other shortcuts and going for...

1:60 scale model of a Boeing 777-300ER made entirely from manila folders Designer Luca Iaconi-Stewart has been working on this 1:60 scale model of a Boeing 777-300ER since 2008. He's only using manila folders and the results are absolutely...

World Health Organization's How To Wash Your Hands Video With coronavirus hysteria already at *tapping meter* incredibly high levels (nice one, Illuminati), this is a video released by the World Health Organization (WHO? heck if I...