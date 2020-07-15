Homemade Jack Daniel's whiskey fountain

A craftsman from Wales put together this whiskey fountain using Jack Daniel's bottles. According to the maker:

"In the video, I am videoing a Jack Daniels waterfall feature that I made from scratch with everything recycled apart from the pump inside! It's amazing what you can do when stuck in lockdown."

Don't say nothing good ever came from the lockdown. Also, what exactly is happening to all that whiskey? Is it still considered a fountain if the whiskey pours directly into a human mouth? I'm, uh, asking for a friend. A sad alcoholic friend.

Keep going for the full video of the fountain in action.

