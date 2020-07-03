Guy tests out different treadmill speeds by riding them

July 3, 2020

treadmill-test-speed.jpg

Twitter user @TheoShantonas put his quarantine to use by riding on a treadmill at increasing speeds. These are the kinds of sacrifices that must be made in the name of science. It's just too bad he stopped at 9mph, because I know most of them go up to 12mph and the super elite ones for athletes can go up to 25mph. Is this my roundabout way of saying I really wish I watched a man get launched through a wall at 25mph? Look, it's for science. Anything is okay for science.

Keep going for the full video.

