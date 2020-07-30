Guy builds wooden computer monitor

YouTuber The Q converted his monitor into a wooden one because things made out of wood are better than things not made out of wood. My favorite part is that he included the Phillips branding because it serves absolutely no functional purpose. I think I relate, because that's exactly what my mom says about me. Well can this stupid monitor win a soccer participation trophy?! I don't think so, mom!

Keep going for the full video, including one where he converts his keyboard to wood.

And here's a video of him converting his keyboard to wood.

