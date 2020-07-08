Interpolated Apollo 16 rover footage creates an immersive moon-driving experience

YouTuber Dutchsteammachine took 16mm NASA footage of the Apollo 16 Lunar Roving Vehicle traversing to Station 4 and increased the framerate from 12fps to 60fps using DAIN-AI. They also color corrected the footage and synchronized audio to create a pretty immersive experience of riding around on the moon. Although I must admit the scenery gets a bit repetitive. I mean, lunar soil as far as the eye can see? Where's the cheese? Wasn't there supposed to be some cheese up there?

Keep going for a shot of what the Lunar Roving Vehicle looks like along with the full video.

Gary Larson reveals new 'The Far Side' comic strips Gary Larson teased he was working on something new awhile ago, but yesterday he finally posted some of his new work on his site. He writes: So...

NASA Releases Video Announcing We're Going Back To The Moon By 2024 (And Staying There) This is a video released by NASA and narrated by William Shatner announcing the organization's plans to return to the moon by 2024 and maintain a presence...

The Presidential Speech To Be Delivered In The Event Neil Armstrong And Buzz Aldrin Got Stuck On The Moon This is the very touching (I cried) presidential speech prepared in the event Neil Armstrong and Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin got stuck on the moon and wouldn't be...

Moon Transits Earth: Time-Lapse Video Caught From A Cool 31 Million Miles Away This is a time-lapse video taken by NASA's EPOXI spacecraft from 31 million miles. It's pretty awe-inspiring. Halfway through the moon makes an appearance. You know, just...

Coooool: NASA Recreates The Apollo 13 Astronauts' View Approaching The Moon In 4K Above: Not 4K This is a video released by NASA featuring views of the moon as seen by the Apollo 13 astronauts after flying around the dark...