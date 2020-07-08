Interpolated Apollo 16 rover footage creates an immersive moon-driving experience

July 8, 2020

lunar-rover-upscaled.jpg

YouTuber Dutchsteammachine took 16mm NASA footage of the Apollo 16 Lunar Roving Vehicle traversing to Station 4 and increased the framerate from 12fps to 60fps using DAIN-AI. They also color corrected the footage and synchronized audio to create a pretty immersive experience of riding around on the moon. Although I must admit the scenery gets a bit repetitive. I mean, lunar soil as far as the eye can see? Where's the cheese? Wasn't there supposed to be some cheese up there?

Keep going for a shot of what the Lunar Roving Vehicle looks like along with the full video.

lunar-roving-vehicle.jpg

