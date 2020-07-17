Europe's largest 3D printer prints an entire two-story house

Using what they claim to be the largest 3D printer in Europe, the Kamp C Group in Antwerp, Belgium, has recently built a prototype 3D-printed house with two floors. According to New Atlas:

The unnamed project measures roughly 90 sq m (around 970 sq ft) and is the first 3D-printed house we've seen with two floors, though we have previously reported on an office building that also had two floors. It was constructed using a COBOD BOD2 printer measuring 10 x 10 m (32 x 32 ft) and, as with other 3D-printed projects, the construction process involved extruding a special cement-like mixture out of a nozzle and building up the basic structure in layers until it was complete. Human laborers then came in and put the finishing touches in place, like the roof and windows, for example. It was completed on-site over three weeks but Kamp C reckons this could be reduced to as little as two days in the future. The interior of the prototype home has similar dimensions to a typical Belgian house, though is not actually going to be lived in as it was created for government-funded research purposes and to highlight the possibilities of 3D printed architecture. It includes an entrance hall, two conference rooms, and a kitchen area. Kamp C also added some sustainable and energy-saving extras too, such as underfloor heating, solar panels, and a heat pump. A green roof is planned for the future.

So let me get this straight. They can print out two story houses but I still live in a ripped cardboard box under the bridge. Sure, maybe my investment in magic beans didn't pan out the way I hoped, but I'm not asking for much. I don't even need two stories. Heck, I don't even need one story. At this point I'll settle for a new 3D printed box.

Keep going for a few more shots of the house as well as a video of it being put together.

