MIT engineers design a reusable silicone rubber face mask

Researchers at MIT and Brigham and Women's Hospital have designed a silicone rubber face mask they believe is as effective as N95 masks but can be sterilized and used multiple times. According to MIT News:

The masks are based on the shape of the 3M 1860 style of N95 masks, the type normally used at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Most of the mask is made of silicone rubber, and there is also space for one or two N95 filters. Those filters are designed to be replaced after every use, while the rest of the mask can be sterilized and reused. "With this design, the filters can be popped in and then thrown away after use, and you're throwing away a lot less material than an N95 mask," Wentworth says. The researchers tested several different sterilization methods on the silicone masks, including running them through an autoclave (steam sterilizer), putting them in an oven, and soaking them in bleach and in isopropyl alcohol. They found that after sterilization, the silicone material was undamaged.

So basically the idea is instead of swapping out an entire N95 mask you just swap out the filters. I guess that technically qualifies as reusable, but it's sort of like saying my N95 mask is reusable because the straps come off and you just have to swap out the part that covers the nose and mouth. Just eyeballing it they're probably getting three replacements for every one N95 mask replacement based solely on the amount of filter material. Better than nothing I guess.

12-year-old girl awarded $20,000 for inventing device to prevent hot car deaths 12-year-old Lydia Denton was named the winner of CITGO's Fueling Education Student Challenge and awarded $20,000 after inventing a device to prevent hot car deaths. People writes:...

Boom to unveil first independently-developed supersonic jet XB-1 Aircraft manufacturer Boom plans on unveiling their XB-1 prototype on October 7th, which would be the first independently-developed supersonic jet. According to Airline Ratings: The fuselage is...

Nurse demonstrates that wearing a mask doesn't affect oxygen levels or cause carbon dioxide poisoning It's pretty ridiculous that this is even an issue, but people have been refusing to wear masks because they think it'll lead to suffocation or carbon dioxide...

Japan reopens theme parks, bans screaming on roller coasters Japan recently reopened their theme parks, and in addition to masks, their guidelines include a ban on screaming on roller coasters because it spreads coronavirus. According to...

'Inside Edition' discovers sheets weren't changed at some hotels during COVD-19 As restrictions begin lifting and people start staying at hotels again, Inside Edition ran an undercover investigation to see just how serious hotels are taking cleanliness in...

Face Mask With Customizable Animated LED Messages This is a video demonstration of one of the animated LED face masks created by Oculus product design manager and owner of fashion x technology store Lumen...