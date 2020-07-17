Creepy fish caught in Malaysia with human-like mouth and teeth

July 17, 2020

human-mouth-fish.jpg

This sexy creepy looking fish was caught in Malaysia by an Indonesian Twitter user with the translated caption, "Her lips are hotter than mine." The fish looks super Photoshopped, but National Geographic reports it could actually be a real triggerfish that lives in tropical seas around the world. They use their gross human-teeth to flip over crabs and sea urchins to get to their soft underbellies. As for the lips? They use those for smooching. Luscious, steamy, smooching. Now if you'll excuse me, I have some throwing up to do.

Keep going for the full Tweet which includes an additional image of the oddly arousing fish. I mean, normal not-arousing fish.

