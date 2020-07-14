Creative and beautiful LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System set

LEGO and Nintendo have paired up to create one of the coolest LEGO sets I've ever seen. The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System set features an NES console, cartridge, and retro TV, but the best part is the TV has an actual scrolling Super Mario Bros. level when you turn the crank. According to LEGO:

Recreate classic Super Mario Bros.™ gameplay with this cool LEGO® Nintendo Entertainment System™! Place the Game Pak in the brick-built console. Turn the handle on the retro TV to make 8-bit Mario move across the screen. And place LEGO® Mario™ from the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course in the slot on top so he reacts to the on-screen enemies, obstacles and power-ups, while the original game's theme tune plays!

For maximum accuracy they'd have to include a feature where the crank will only turn if you blow into the cartridge. You can get the set on the official LEGO site when it releases on August 1, 2020. It'll cost $229.99, which is more than double what an actual NES console cost when it came out.

Keep going for more photos, as well as a video of the scrolling Super Mario Bros. level in action.



