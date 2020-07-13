Blindfolded Rubik's Cube artist creates a portrait of Erno Rubik using Rubik's Cubes

Rubik's Cube artist Big Wendy created a mosaic portrait of Rubik's Cube inventor Erno Rubik using 400 tactile cubes while blindfolded. She says:

Erno Rubik, the creator of the Rubik's Cube, is turning 76 today. As a Happy Birthday, I dedicated my first blindfolded mosaic to him. The actual portrait took me around 7 hours to finish and the prep took around 3. I used 400 tactile cubes to complete this project and was blindfolded the entire time, only using my hearing as a guide.

So she's not technically doing the portrait from memory since the cubes are tactile and she's using her own audio cues, but it's still super impressive. The obvious escalation from this is to do an entire mosaic from memory, but that sounds so insanely impossible the only person up for the job is me. When you're blessed with a big brain and amazing memory like me, you, uh, ya know, remember stuff real good. Because am smarts. I...what were we talking about again?

Keep going for the full time-lapse video of Big Wendy completing the portrait.

(via Hedonistica)

