Beautifully creepy Facehugger mask

July 30, 2020

face-hugger-mask.jpg

Reddit user skystonemeteorites posted this Facehugger face mask because it was only a matter of time and I'm surprised it took this long. It looks as incredible as it does non-breathable. I mean, is that leather? Viruses aren't getting through there, but neither is oxygen or anything else. Except maybe Facehugger testicles. I definitely see some Facehugger testicles and they're disturbingly close to the mouth.

